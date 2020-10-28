Free COVID-19 testing program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starting Wednesday, you have the opportunity to get a COVID-19 test for free.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
Hiro Toiya, Director of the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management, joined Wake Up 2day with more details.
For more information, visit their website.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- HTA president says messaging to visitors will be improved
- Big tech CEOs grilled in Senate hearing
- Brown water advisory issued for Maui
- Trick-or-Treating at the Town Center of Mililani
- Hawaii Book and Music Festival thriller