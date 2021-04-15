Free COVID-19 testing open to all hotel industry workers on Oahu

HONOLULU – Free COVID-19 testing is open to all hotel industry workers on Oahu.

The City and County of Honolulu reached an agreement with the National Kidney Foundation of Hawai‘i Consortium on Thursday, April 15, to expand testing.

Tests are available at the City’s Mobile Lab at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and at the Hawaiian Monarch Hotel in Waikiki. Results will be provided to participants within six hours.

“With the influx of travelers to O‘ahu and as we enter the typically busy summer months, we want to do all we can to ensure our hotel workers are protected,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “These are our neighbors who live and work in our communities and who regularly interact with visitors to our island. Continuing to test, identify infection and prevent the spread of this virus is one of the best ways to get more residents back to work and our local economy back on its feet again.”

Those who register must bring a valid Government Issued ID and a recent two-week pay stub as proof to the testing site. Eligible employees can register here.

TESTING SITES

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

Diamond Head Tour Group Area (just past baggage claim 31)

Hours: 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Hawaiian Monarch Hotel

444 Niu Street, Upper Lobby

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call (833) 560-0997 or email covidresponse@kidneyhi.org.