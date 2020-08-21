Free COVID-19 testing on Hawaii Island

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — On Hawaii Island, there will be free testing for COVID-19 on Friday at the University of Hawaii at Hilo Gymnasium.
Testing will begin at 9 a.m., but only for UHH students.
The general public will be able to test starting at 11 a.m. Testing will continue until 3 p.m.
Organizers say no insurance is necessary to be tested, but you should bring your insurance card if you have one.
Participants must also wear face coverings at all times, and observe social distancing.
