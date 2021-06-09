Free COVID-19 testing event to be held at Lanakila Health Center

Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I’m vaccinated? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Free COVID-19 rapid testing will be available at the Lanakila Health Center in Kalihi on Saturday, June 12 and next Saturday, June 19.

The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) will be on site to offer testing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“As we see pockets of community spread due to COVID-19, the virus disproportionately impacts lives and livelihoods across the state,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “We ask everyone to remain vigilant in watching for symptoms of COVID-19. Together we can help each other get past this pandemic.”

A government-issued photo ID and mask will be required in order to get tested. COVID-19 test results from this event cannot be used in the state’s Safe Travels Program.

Appointments take an estimated 30 minutes to complete and test results will be available within 15 minutes. Walk-ins will be accepted or you may request an appointment time by email: hawaiifreecovidtest@gmail.com.

The Lanakila Health Center is located at 1700 Lanakila Avenue.