Free COVID-19 testing available on Hilo Monday

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Free COVID-19 testing will be available in Hilo’s Civic Auditorium on Monday, Nov. 2, according to Hawaii County officials.

The drive-through testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Drivers are asked to enter through Kuawa Street.

No insurance is necessary to be tested, but please bring your insurance card if you have one.

The County says a face covering and social distancing will be required

For further information, please call Civil Defense at 935-0031.

