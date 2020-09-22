Free COVID-19 testing available on Hawai’i Island this week

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Free COVID-19 testing will be available at several sites on Hawai‘i Island this week, according to Mayor Harry Kim.

Hawai’i island residents are able to get tested for free at any of these drive-through locations.

Civic Auditorium, Hilo, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m to 1 p.m.

Civic Auditorium, Hilo, Sept 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Keauhou Shopping Center, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Keauhou Shopping Center, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kahuku Park, Sept. 24 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

County officials say no insurance is necessary to be tested, but urge those who have their insurance card, to present it at the test site.

Face covering and social distancing will be required.

For further information, please call Civil Defense at 935-0031.