Free COVID-19 testing at two Big Island locations on Aug. 29

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will take place at two locations on the Big Island on Aug. 29.

The testing sites will be run by Premier Medical Group at the Prince Kuhio Shopping Center at the Ohuohu Street parking lot, which is across from Macy’s Menswear Department wing, and at the

Premier Medical Group will provide free COVID-19 testing on Saturday, August 29 at Waikoloa Elementary and Middle School in Waikoloa Village.

Testing at both locations will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Premier Medical Group said that insurance will not be necessary to get tested, but asks to bring your insurance card if you have one.

