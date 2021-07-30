Free COVID-19 testing at Honolulu airport extended for Oahu residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Free testing for COVID-19 will be extended through Saturday, Aug. 7, at the City’s Mobile Lab at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The program has been extended by one week as Hawaii continues to see a surge in coronavirus cases. There may be another extension if needed.

Oahu residents are eligible to take advantage of the free test kits but must pre-register here. Participants will receive a QR code after completing the registration.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and the rest of our community from COVID-19,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said in a statement. “However with the recent dramatic rise in cases, driven by the aggressive Delta variant, we have become very concerned, especially because our keiki are getting ready to go back to school. Consequently we want to make sure we can identify where spreading might occur, so we plan to make testing as easy and accessible as possible.”

Those getting tested must also bring a valid state ID that proves their Oahu address and zip code. Test results will be ready within six hours.

The City’s Mobile Lab is located in the Diamond Head Tour Group Area, just past baggage claim 31. Tests may be taken between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, click here or email covidresponse@kidneyhi.org.

The closest parking garage to the testing site is the Terminal 2 Parking Garage located directly across from Terminal 2. The entrance to this structure can be accessed from the second level of the Airport Access Road.