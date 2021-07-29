Free COVID-19 rapid tests at Lanakila Health Center

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing site at St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles in July. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health will be offering free COVID-19 rapid testing Friday afternoon at the Lanakila Health Center.

Testing will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m, and results will be ready within 15 minutes.

Those who would like to be tested will be required to bring a government photo ID and wear a mask.

An appointment can be requested by emailing hawaiifreecovidtest@gmail.com. Walk-ins will also be available.