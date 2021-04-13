Free COVID-19 rapid testing to be offered at Jarrett Middle School

FILE — In this March 3, 2020, file photo, Hawaii state Department of Health microbiologist Mark Nagata demonstrates the process for testing a sample for coronavirus at the department’s laboratory in Pearl City, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Free public COVID-19 rapid testing will be offered in Pālolo Valley for two days this week.

The free testing takes place on Friday, April 16, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and resumes on Sunday, April 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jarrett Middle School, located at 1903 Pālolo Avenue.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

A total of about 225 rapid tests will be available. Those planning to get tested should expect to be there for about 30 minutes.

To request an appointment in advance, email deborah.gier.cnst@doh.hawaii.gov. Walk-ins will also be accepted. Remember to bring a government issued I.D. and wear a mask.

Free parking will be in the school parking lot with overflow street parking on Kalua Road and nearby neighborhood streets.

NOTE: The results of these rapid tests are not valid for use in Hawaii’s Safe Travels program.