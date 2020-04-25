Free breakfast to be distributed to those under 18 on Kauai

FILE – This 2008 file photo shows boiled eggs in a bowl. In December 2019, U.S. health officials investigating a listeria outbreak are telling food service operators not to use hard-boiled eggs sold by the Georgia company Almark Foods. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says seven people in five states have been reported ill so far. That includes one death in Texas. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai police will join New Hope Lihue in distributing free breakfast on Saturday, April 25, to keiki and youth ages 18 and under.

The event, “Police, Pastors and Pancakes,” will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. at Puakea Golf Course in Lihue.

“The Kauai Police Department is excited for the opportunity to partner with New Hope Līhu‘e and the sponsors of ‘Police, Pastors and Pancakes.’ As members of this community, we recognize and share many of the challenges families are facing on our island,” said Chief of Police Todd G. Raybuck. “COVID-19 has decreased our ability to interact through community programs, such as Coffee with a Cop and K-PAL. ‘Police, Pastors and Pancakes’ provides our officers with an opportunity to continue to serve people, build relationships and improve the quality of life in our community during these challenging times.”

The pancake breakfasts will be served by law enforcement officers to participants in their vehicles in a drive-thru format only. All youth 18 and under are invited to attend. Puakea Golf Course is located at 150 Nuhou Street.