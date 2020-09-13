Frank De Lima song parody touches up on Oahu’s latest restrictions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Local comedian Frank De Lima has a new song, this time addressing the new restrictions on Oahu. Take a listen.
A reminder — you won’t be cited for entering or leaving your car with someone else, but once you’re on a trail or a park, you should be solo.
Not all parks and trails are open. Popular tourist spots like Diamond Head and pali lookout remains closed.
