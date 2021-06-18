Frank De Lima releases parody song to encourage coronavirus vaccinations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Frank De Lima partnered with the State of Hawaii to encourage more folks to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

He created a parody song in classic Frank De Lima style.

Five more winners were drawn on Friday, June 18, for the HiGotVaccinated campaign. Their names will be announced during the week of Monday, June 21.

More than 217,000 people have entered to win prizes such as Hawaiian Miles, free trips, staycations, food and so much more as of Friday.

Click here to register for the HiGotVaccinated campaign and scroll down to watch De Lima’s new parody song.