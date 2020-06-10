Fourth of July may be missing fireworks this year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ala Moana Center canceled its big 4th of July fireworks show back in May and other shows have cancelled since then. Some fireworks directors say there’s a lot of uncertainty moving forward.



“You want to be close to the fireworks to get the full benefit of… you know feel the thump in your chest when those salutes go off and the beautiful colors in the sky,” said Thomas Likos, Fireworks by Grucci executive director.

However, fireworks events often draw thousands of people, which may lead to a problem with social distancing. While many counties are slowly allowing large gatherings, the limit is 100 people.

Fireworks by Grucci said it lost shows that were supposed to take place at the Polynesian Cultural Center and Schofield Barracks on July 4th.

“It’s difficult for our companies because we still have expenses. We have storage expenses. We have design expenses, (and) things like that, which have been thrown out the window,” said Likos.

But Likos said one show will go on at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

“We just got approval from Pearl Harbor last week so we’re in the design process,” said Likos. “Pearl Harbor has said they want their viewing public to socially distance, to wear masks, to just go out on the roadways… on the ships and watch the fireworks from various locations rather than gathering in one place.”

He said they may alter the show to allow more people to enjoy it.

“We’re going to change the show to maybe put it up high, so that people from all around the base can see it, rather than a specific location where it’s close to the pier,” said Likos.

However he said major firework events for the rest of the year, including events like New Years, are up in the air.

“I think it will be difficult. We’re certainly going to lose money this year, and we hope that we’ll be able to make up for it next year…it’s uncertainty for all of us, it’s difficult to plan around,” said Likos.

County officials say any decision to lift or modify the large gathering limit must be made with the Governor’s office and the Department of Health.