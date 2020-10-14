Fourth death reported at Life Care Center

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A resident at the Life Care Center died shortly after contracting coronavirus, said the facility in a Wednesday report. Additionally, one new resident tested positive for the virus.

The Life Care Center of Hilo first reported a coronavirus cluster in its facility toward the end of September. Since then, 52 residents have tested positive and four have died as of Oct. 14.

Of those 52 residents, 43 remain active cases with four residents receiving proactive treatment at Hilo Medical Center. According to Life Care, two residents have been discharged.

The facility says it has been testing residents and staff twice a week to better track how fast the virus is spreading.

Sixteen Life Care associates tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began. Twelve associates remain in isolation while four have fully recovered.

