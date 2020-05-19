Live Now
Four people recently released from prison due to concerns about COVID-19 were arrested Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police say four people recently released from prison due to concerns about COVID-19 were arrested again Sunday in the Mililani area.

According to police, witnesses observed a suspicious vehicle in the area and called police.

A check on the vehicle found, it was stolen.

The suspects were later located, identified and arrested.

Charges are pending.

