Four people recently released from prison due to concerns about COVID-19 were arrested Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police say four people recently released from prison due to concerns about COVID-19 were arrested again Sunday in the Mililani area.
According to police, witnesses observed a suspicious vehicle in the area and called police.
A check on the vehicle found, it was stolen.
The suspects were later located, identified and arrested.
Charges are pending.
