Four HPD officers test positive for COVID-19, more in self-quarantine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Aug. 31, the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reported that four officers tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
HPD also says that approximately two dozen officers are now self-quarantining.
Police officers are required to wear face coverings under Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s mandate.
The department is currently determining how the officers were exposed to the virus.
