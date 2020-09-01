Four HPD officers test positive for COVID-19, more in self-quarantine

On Aug. 31, the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reported that four officers tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Aug. 31, the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reported that four officers tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

HPD also says that approximately two dozen officers are now self-quarantining.

Police officers are required to wear face coverings under Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s mandate.

The department is currently determining how the officers were exposed to the virus.

