Four corrections officers and three inmates test positive for coronavirus at OCCC

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety confirms four adult corrections officers and three inmates tested positive for the coronavirus at Oahu Community Correctional Center.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

So there are a total of 10 ACOs, and nine inmates that have COVID-19.

The ACOs with coronavirus are at various facilities. Seven ACOs are at OCCC, one is at Halawa Correctional Facility, and two are at Waiawa Correctional Facility.

All nine inmates with COVID-19 are at OCCC.

As previously reported, one person in the sheriff division also tested positive for coronavirus.

There is a total of 20 from DPS that have coronavirus as of Aug. 11.

The staff and inmates will be tested according to the DOH guidelines. DOH is coordinating with the National Guard to perform the testing at OCCC, which started Aug. 10 and will continue through the week.

OCCC has a professional cleaning/sanitation company to perform a deep-clean. OCCC will do more cleaning of all housing and intake areas.

All transports to court from all Oahu facilities will be suspended through Friday according to the state Judiciary changes.

Video court hearings will be allowed if it is legally acceptable.

The state Department of Public Safety has posted their coronavirus resources and information online.

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

Latest Stories on KHON2