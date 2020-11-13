Four clusters linked to school identified on Oahu

HONOLULU(KHON2) — The Department of Health (DOH) is investigating four clusters within educational settings linked to at least 30 positive cases of COVID-19 in Honolulu.

The clusters involve a wide range of people within various educational settings. Ages range from intermediate students to college students, and even school employees who eat lunch together.

Though the clusters are linked to schools, DOH epidemiologist Sarah Kemble said there is no evidence of widespread transmission within Hawaii public or private schools so far.

One of the more alarming cases is linked to an intermediate school student who came into contact with many other classmates.

“There were quite a large number of contacts traced in that cluster with over 100 contacts traced. And out of 90% of those tested, thankfully, only two cases in the end were identified in that setting,” Kemble said.

She said the student had rotated in and out of nine different classes throughout the day. One of the students that tested positive sat directly in front of the child who had COVID-19 for a full class period the same day the child started to show symptoms.

That particular cluster raises concerns since cases among infants to 17-year-olds are on the rise. But Kemble said the uptick is not only due to schools resuming on campus classes.

“You’re going to end up seeing some cases in school settings. As we follow up, though, we aren’t generally seeing really widespread transmission on the school campuses,” Kemble explained.

She said the trend in kids with COVID is linked to community spread and how testing is conducted.

“When we are seeing community spread, especially in areas where there are larger households, then we’re going to find more pediatric cases, because we’re often testing the entire household. And if there’s a lot of kids, then they’re going to get tested too. And many of them do end up being positive,” Kemble explained.

The DOH said there have been multiple clusters involving college students and dorm-based parties, including one held on Halloween. They have identified five cases in that cluster so far.

“Another is among employees at a school that had lunch together and transmission occurred in that lunchroom setting,” Kemble said.

There are four cases linked to the investigation among the elementary school staff members, including custodians and cafeteria workers. DOH said no students or other staff were exposed.

Kemble said the DOH plans to monitor cases of COVID-19 among kids closely, in case a pattern develops that directly links widespread transmission to schools.