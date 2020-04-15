Foster families empty a local rescue shelter, tips on how to care for new furry friends

HONOLULU (KHON2) – We previously reported on foster families helping out animal shelters amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, a local rescue shelter is reaping the rewards of everyone’s kindness.

“This has never happened before in the entire history of the rescue,” said Ku’ulei Durand, Founder and Executive Director of Paws of Hawaii. “We officially found a potential home for our last adoptable dog so every single dog that we have in the rescue that is ready for adoption and finished their medical care has been put in a meet and greet for a potential adopter.”

Paws of Hawaii has seen a spike with 87 foster applications filled out within the last two weeks.

Rescuing these pups is just the first step. Remember with a foster or newly adopted dog it’s important to give them time to adjust to a new home.

“The first three days the animal is going to be getting used to their surroundings, in the first three weeks they’re going to be getting used to your routine and what they’re going to be doing on a daily basis and what you expect out of them.”

Some common behavioral traits you might see with your new rescue dog include lack of appetite and not wanting to be pet.

Durand says you can still properly train your new family members while staying at home.

“One of the great activities you can do at home with your animal is sit down and check on YouTube, pull up different things you’re interested in teaching your dog and kind of watch a few training sessions. They have so many different training sessions on YouTube you can kind of go through.”

If you’re looking to get some fresh air, Durand suggests taking your pets for long walks but be mindful of social distancing

Paws of Hawaii will receive incoming dogs in the near future but for now they want to thank the community for the support.

For more information on Paws of Hawaii, click here.