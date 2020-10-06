Forty Niner Restaurant in business 75 years relying on take-out orders to survive pandemic

AIEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Chagami family opened Forty Niner Restaurant in Aiea in 1947.

“They thought of the name because of the 49er miners, “said Wilhelm Cordes, the owner of Forty Niner Restaurant. “When they rushed to San Francisco for the gold. When they opened Forty Niner Restaurant, they expected everyone to rush over here like they did in San Francisco.”

Over the years, the eatery became known for its saimin and burgers.

It quickly became a popular spot for locals.

“I used to come here when I was a kid,” said William Rathburn, a long-time customer of Forty Niner Restaurant.

“So I always knew this was around, and I only started coming here recently,” said Christian Ogasawara, a new customer of the eatery. “I wish I came here sooner. The food is great.”

However, it’s not just the food that makes Forty Niner Restaurant so special.

“Everyone here already knows each other, so when somebody new comes in, it’s kind of like, ‘It’s a new face. Hey! What are you ordering? You know, try this,’ So they feel very welcomed,” Cordes explained.

Cordes added that it is not uncommon for strangers to eat together prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wilhelm Cordes took over Forty Niner Restaurant in 2007. He said it was always his dream to own his favorite restaurant.

“It was funny, when we finally took over, it was like, ‘Wow! This is our place,'” Cordes explained. “We’ve been coming here for so long.”

However, the pandemic has been a challenging time in the restaurant’s nearly 75 year history.

“I’m not going to lie,” Cordes said about the uncertainty of the pandemic. “We get nervous because we never really. We’re never really sure. I mean, it’s take-out. It’s like are people coming today? Are they not coming?”

The restaurant is trying to get by on take-out orders and outdoor dining.

Cordes said he is optimistic Forty Niner Restaurant will survive the pandemic and someday celebrate 100 years in business.

“We’re local people making local food, and I know we do our best,” Cordes said. “I really appreciate everyone’s support.”

