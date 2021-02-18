Fort Shafter soldiers receive coronavirus vaccine

File – Members of the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Feb. 10, 2021. (U.S. Army photo/Katie Nelson)

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii (KHON2) — Members of the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade out of Fort Shafter have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. Army announced on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Col. Anthony Walters, commander of the 402nd AFSB, said the past year has shown soldiers can adapt to stay healthy without compromising military objectives.

“We’ve taken precautions and continue to follow the guidelines put out by the Department of the Army, Department of Defense and Centers for Disease Control, while ensuring we remain mission-ready. The past year has certainly had its challenges, but I think it is a testament to the men and women at the 402nd to be able to adapt in order to stay safe and healthy without compromising our mission.” Col. Anthony Walters, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade commander

Members of the 402nd AFSB were classified into categories by following U.S. Army-Pacific’s described phases. The soldiers were then alerted when their vaccination appointment was scheduled and could confirm with human resources if they wanted to receive the vaccine.

File – Members of the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Feb. 17, 2021. (U.S. Army photo/Katie Nelson)

File – Members of the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Feb. 2, 2021. (U.S. Army photo/Katie Nelson)

File – Members of the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Feb. 10, 2021. (U.S. Army photo/Katie Nelson)

Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Lepley encouraged everyone who wanted their dose to get vaccinated.