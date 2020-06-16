Forms required for quarantine-free inter-island travel

The state’s mandatory 14-day travel quarantine ends Tuesday for all inter-island flights. But you need to fill out a form. The Governor also said it could be August before the plan is in place to reopen transpacific travel.

Don’t leave home without it. Departing inter-island travelers will need to have the state’s mandatory travel and health forms filled out. If you don’t have the form or you have a temperature of 100.4 or above, you will not be allowed to fly.

Everyone must complete the form, including children, but parents only need to fill out their name, birthday, and health information. You will need a form for each flight, even for round-trip flights on the same day. It’s now available online but you have to print it out. Copies are also provided at the airport.

“In the days ahead it will be fillable and they get a QR code once they submitted it online. And they can just show that QR code to screeners. That technology is not quite ready yet, anticipate it being soon,” said Tim Sakahara of the Department of Transportation.

With the quarantine lifted, airport officials are anticipating more inter-island travelers coming through.

“I have heard from federal agencies and private agencies that they have already scheduled their workers who .need to do work inter-island. They already started so they are ready to resume those operations and duties beginning tomorrow,” said Sakahara.

This is only the beginning. Governor Ige says this new process for inter-island travel allows the state to test the system as they look to reopening to transpacific travel.

“We are working on a timeline. You know we want to get it done as quickly as possible. I think August would be more realistic. If we can get it done in July, we’ll get it done in July,” said Governor Ige.

But he explains it’s not that simple and details are still being worked out.

“We can’t have those subject to quarantine intermingling with those who are not subject to quarantine. And being able to identify which travelers would be subjected to which requirements will become increasingly complex,” he said.

A reminder if you are traveling to get to the airport early for processing.