Former UH linebacker Solomon Matautia keeping pro dreams alive despite no pro day

Almost three weeks have passed since past members of the Hawaii football team were scheduled to hold their Pro Day at UCLA on March 24.

Of course, COVID-19 concerns cancelled those plans. Cole McDonald was the only member from the 2019 UH team to get invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in late February. For the rest of the prospects on the team, pro day was the foremost opportunity to get in front of the eyes of scouts.

After playing in 53 college games, linebacker and four-year Rainbow Warrior starter Solomon Matautia isn’t ready for his football journey to end. Although he was able to gauge his pro profile by participating in the 2020 Hula Bowl, pro day was his biggest opportunity yet.

“It was very upsetting for a lot of us,” Matautia told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “It’s just very unfortunate because for me and a lot of the boys on the team, we weren’t fortunate enough to be invited to the NFL Combine so for a lot of us, NFL pro day was gonna basically make or break us.”

Ten-year NFL veteran and former UH player and coach Rich Miano certainly knows the importance of a pro day for former ‘Bows. In last year’s draft, wide receiver John Ursua parlayed his impressive pro day into a seventh-round selection by the Seattle Seahawks. Although he had a combine invite, linebacker Jahlani Tavai also participated on his way to being selected by the Detroit Lions as the 43rd overall selection.

“They needed to get in front of these scouts just one more time to do all of their physical testing, to also do the interviews and personality stuff,” Miano said of the 2020 crop of prospective pro ‘Bows. “And then of course, all of their agility drills.”

Still, Matautia is trying to make the most of his situation and continues to train at his family’s home on O’ahu.

“Keeping things as usual, just training as much as I can, utilizing what I have at home and what I have around me and then communicating with as many people as possible just to get the right things that we all need to get to the next step,” said Matautia, a 2015 Campbell graduate.

Matautia’s high motor and leadership was lauded by UH fans during his college career. Even if he played each game like it was his last, he still knows there’s plenty of football left in him.

“I guess you could say for me and the family, we just can’t really take anything for granted,” he said. “Within a couple of days, you never know. Your life could change in a moment. I’m pretty committed to not being done playing football.

“I truly believe that I can play at the highest level. Whatever it takes for me to get there, I don’t mind doing it. I feel like I’ve done a lot to get here. I just know all of the hard work I put in I know it won’t go to waste.”