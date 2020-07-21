Former police recruit tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A former police recruit has tested positive for COVID-19, HPD confirmed on Tuesday, July 21.

HPD is working with the DOH to identify individuals who came into contact with him.

The facilities and equipment at HPD training academy (Ke Kula Makai) in Waipahu were decontaminated on Wednesday.

Here’s the full statement that HPD provided on July 21:

We found out from the DOH over the weekend that a former police recruit tested positive for COVID. We are working with the DOH to identify individuals who came into contact with him. The 44 class members and approximately 30 officers who came into extended contact with him were told to self-quarantine while contact tracing continues. As a precaution, the facilities and equipment at HPD training academy (Ke Kula Makai) in Waipahu were decontaminated yesterday as were other areas where the former recruit had been. Since the pandemic began, 58 HPD employees have been tested for COVID-19 and four had positive results, including the former recruit. The first three went into quarantine and have since returned to work. Michelle Yu

