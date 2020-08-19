Former Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald released by Tennessee Titans

Former University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald was released by the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday, as first reported by NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero.

A surprise cut: The #Titans are waiving QB Cole McDonald, the 7th-round pick from Hawaii, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 19, 2020

The move appears to be made in order to make room for free agent quarterback Trevor Siemian, who the Titans brought on with a one-year deal on Wednesday, according to Siemian’s agent, Mike McCartney.

Congrats to @TrevorSiemian agreeing to a 1 year deal with the @Titans — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) August 19, 2020

Siemian has a 13-12 career record as a starter during his time with the Denver Broncos from 2015 to 2017. He was on the Minnesota Vikings for the 2018 season but didn’t record any regular season statistics. As a backup for the New York Jets in 2019, he appeared in one game, completing three of his six passes for three yards against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 16.

Siemian, Ryan Tannehill and Logan Woodside are now the three quarterbacks on the Titans roster.

McDonald was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Titans. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, preseason games were canceled for the upcoming season. The Titans are set to open their season on Sept. 14 against the Broncos.