Former Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald agrees to rookie deal with Tennessee Titans

Former University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald agreed to terms on a multi-year rookie contract with the Tennessee Titans, the franchise announced on Monday.

McDonald was selected in the seventh round as the 224th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Titans in April.

McDonald was an early entrant in the draft, as he declared after his junior season with Hawaii. He finished his UH career with 7,454 passing yards and 76 total touchdowns.

In spite of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL currently intends to go on with its 2020 season as scheduled, with preseason camps beginning in July, preseason games in August and regular season games starting in September.