Former Hawaii offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi opts out of 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19 concerns

Former University of Hawaii and current New York Jets offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi has chosen not to play in the upcoming 2020 NFL season due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The #Jets have an opt-out: OL Leo Koloamatangi, source said, informed the team that he'll do so due to COVID-19 concerns. He got playing time late last season.

Koloamatangi is a part of a growing list of players to opt out of the upcoming 2020 NFL season as a precautionary measure during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is the first player with Hawaii ties to publicly opt out of the 2020 season.

Koloamatangi played for Hawaii from 2012 to 2016 and joined the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He was also on the Lions for the 2018 season before joining the Jets in 2019. In his stints with the Lions and Jets, Koloamatangi has spent time on both the practice squad and active roster.

Back in March, Koloamatangi, along with three others, started the Hawaii Towards Zero initiative in hopes of curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The website also serves as a resource for those who are facing the affects of the virus.

The 2020 NFL season is currently set to proceed as scheduled without any delays to the regular season schedule, which begins on Sept. 10 when the Houston Texans take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

