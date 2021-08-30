Former first lady and business executive Vicky Cayetano announces run for governor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A former first lady and business executive has announced her run for governor.

Vicky Cayetano kicked off her campaign on the grounds of the State Capitol on Monday, Aug. 30.

Cayetano says she’s decided to run to change the status quo.

She says she wants to create new approaches to respond to the pandemic because she experienced first-hand how businesses were impacted during last year’s shutdown. She says that cannot happen again.

“Like most businesses, it was very painful,” Vicky Cayetano said. “We’re not the exception and having gone throuth that. I will say businesses cannot go through what we went through last year. I don’t know how many would be left to survive that. So having said that I do think we need to recognize that our world has changed and is not going to go back to what it was before.”

Despite having been a Republican, Cayetano says she will be running as a democrat.

Vicky Cayetano is married to Ben Cayetano who served as governor of the state of Hawaii from 1994 to 2002.