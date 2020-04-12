Forego the grocery store with fresh, local produce with the City’s Farm to Car pick-up program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was smooth sailing on Saturday for the City’s Farm to Car pick-up.

It’s a chance for Oahu residents to forego the grocery store to get fresh, local produce.

Since starting March, the Hawaii Farm Bureau program has expanded to Wednesday’s and Saturday’s due to high demand with 30 farmers participating.

“I think there’s a lot more (farmers) out there that could use the help. But unfortunately, we are almost reaching our capacity. to how much we are allowed to pack so we are trying to expand that though currently,” said Farmer’s Market General Manager Megan Kono.

In order to get a box of produce you need to place an order online and pre-pay before pick-up.