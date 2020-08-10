For Hawai’i Baseball’s Scotty Scott, Personal motto of ‘When it rains, it ‘Bows’ still illuminates amid COVID-19 pandemic

At 11-6, the University of Hawaii baseball team was off to its best start since 2012 this past spring. But just as the coronavirus pandemic swept through the world, the Rainbow Warriors were no different. Their hot start would prove to be their final record.

Leadoff hitter Scotty Scott was one of the biggest factors in the team’s 2020 success, batting .321 with 18 hits. For as much competitive zeal that the two-year starter has displayed during his time in Manoa, Scott says the intensity will be ramped up to another level the next time he dons a ‘Bows jersey.

“When you’re a 20-year-old sophomore and college baseball player, you don’t really think that your 40th at-bat when last season you get 200 was going to be your last one,” Scott told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “But now if I ever get the chance to play again, because who knows when we’re going to play again you know? The next time I get the chance to swing a bat, I’m going to definitely not ever take it for granted again.”

A promising 2019 campaign for Scott, in which he led off all 50 games and led the team in triples (4), stolen bases (6), runs (36) and walks (25), saw him become UH’s first-ever Big West Conference Freshman Field Player of the Year. He was also named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

Given that spring-sport athletes were given an extra year of eligibility, Scott will be a draft-eligible third-year sophomore in 2021. Because of his production, Scott is a candidate to be selected in the 2021 MLB Draft. But the upcoming season won’t be without its physical challenges for Scott, who underwent surgery on his throwing elbow in May.

Through the ups and downs of his collegiate career, Scott has adopted a personal mantra that he has chosen to live by on a daily basis: ‘when it rains, it ‘Bows.’

Courtesy: Scotty Scott

“I actually painted a little rainbow with the saying on it that hangs on my room and I look at it every single day,” Scott says. “To me, that basically means that there’s going to be dark sides in the world, coronavirus, and we can choose to focus on the rain or we can choose to focus on the beautiful rainbow that’s going to come right after the rain or sometimes during the rain. And to me, I’ve chosen to focus on the rainbow.”

Scott, who hails from Houston, has remained in Hawaii during the entire pandemic. Part of embracing his injury was choosing to expend his energy towards passing down his baseball knowledge down to Hawaii’s youth baseball players. This summer, he coached players aged 7 to 14 for the Pono Baseball Club.

On Thursday, his players were notified that because of the county’s strengthened guidelines, their season would come to an end on Friday. As Friday came and went, Scott encouraged his players to make the most of their last game — an opportunity that Scott himself wasn’t given for the 2020 season.

Courtesy: Scotty Scott



“Enjoy it. Embrace it. Live it up and enjoy the moment, because you never know when it’s going to happen again. It was cool to be able to relay that message,” Scott said. “You could just see the look in their eyes and they went out there and had a great time and it was a lot of fun and we didn’t actually win the game but it was all smiles. They enjoyed their last game and it was really, really cool because they actually stayed and played at the ballpark.

“They played a pickup game and we literally played until sundown. The last day at the park, we had a permit the whole day and it was just, it was so awesome to see.”

Courtesy: Scotty Scott



Scott is hoping to get clearance to resume baseball activities as part of his baseball rehab. For now, he’ll continue his pursuit of his communications degree when the UH-Manoa fall semester starts on Aug. 24. It could be his last first day of school on the islands depending on how the 2021 season goes. But even if pro baseball causes him to leave Hawaii, Hawaii will never leave him.

“The culture here is amazing. Everybody had taken me in. Everybody treats me with so much respect, and I’m actually wearing an Opihi necklace right now just to symbolize how strong I feel like this community has been,” Scott said. “Just really strung together and latched on their rock with this coronavirus wave. Everybody has just been one huge community fighting the coronavirus battle. The gratitude I have to be here in this beautiful state, I can’t even describe it in words.”