Local grocery stores to provide special shopping hours for seniors

In efforts to create a safe environment for our kupuna to grocery shop, Foodland has announced that it will set aside the first hour of business on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays to serve only seniors (age 60 yrs. and above) and an accompanying caregiver or assisting family member at all stores statewide. In addition, seniors will be offered Foodland’s “Senior Thursday” 5% discount on these days and times. The special shopping days/times and accompanying discount for seniors will start this Thursday, March 19, and will run through March 31, 2020.

“We know that many of our seniors are concerned about their health and safety during this current crisis, and we want to provide them an opportunity to shop with us in a less-crowded environment,” said Jenai S. Wall, Foodland Chairman and CEO. “We appreciate the understanding and cooperation from all of our non-senior customers in delaying their shopping by one hour after our stores open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.”

Foodland store opening times vary by store (either 5 a.m. or 6 a.m.). To see your Foodland’s store hours, visit Foodland.com. Foodland also offers grocery delivery and curbside pickup service, “Foodland To You,” at select locations on Oahu. Visit shop.foodland.com to place an order online and for more information.

All Foodland stores statewide are open and operating with normal business hours. To see Foodland’s coronavirus updates, visit Foodland.com.

Tamura’s Market in Wahiawa is also offering Kupuna Shopping Hours at the Wahiawa location only. The special hours begin Friday, Mar. 20 and will be offered Mon., We., Fri only from 7:15 a.m. – 8 a.m. until March 30.