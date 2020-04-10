Foodland requiring everyone in stores to wear a mask, limits customers inside

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Foodland announced that customers and employees will be required to wear masks while inside stores.

This notion will go into effect on Monday, April 13.

Also on Monday, the company says that customers may bring only one additional person inside the store with them. Groups of more than two will not be allowed.

Foodland stores are also monitoring and limiting the number of customers shopping inside the store at one time (limits are determined by sq. ft. of each store), and are asking customers to practice social distancing, maintaining a space of six feet between each other, while shopping.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to keep our customers and employees safe during this crisis,” said Jenai S. Wall, Foodland Chairman and CEO. “Our employees play an important role in providing our community the food they need. We want to keep them healthy and ensure our customers feel safe and comfortable in our stores,” continued Wall. “We understand that some of these changes in behavior will be adjustments, and we thank everyone in advance for their cooperation and understanding.”

Foodland is working urgently to expand its Foodland To You online shopping and pickup or delivery service (currently available at Foodland Farms Ala Moana, Foodland Farms Pearl City, and launching soon at Foodland Kapolei; visit shop.foodland.com to view Foodland To You). Foodland will also be launching another online shopping and pickup service in efforts to have this service available at more stores.

Kupuna Shopping Hours will continue on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., allowing only seniors 60 years and older to shop with an accompanying caregiver or assisting family member.