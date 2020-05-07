Foodland provides tips and ideas for a DIY Mother’s Day Brunch

HONOLULU (KHON2) – With a very unique Mother’s Day experience approaching this year, who says you can’t make mom feel special at home?

“When you’re thinking about things to do for mom staying at home and maybe not having access to all kinds of things I think the key thing is to have fun with it and be creative and work with what you have,” said Keoni Chang, Foodland Farms Corporate Chef.

Chef Chang suggest a nice homemade brunch in bed.

“One fun thing that we thought would be fun to do is basically it’s a version of a toad in the hole and if you’re not familiar with that it’s taking a piece of bread or toast cutting a hole in it and cook it sunny side up and that’s a fun breakfast thing.”

To perfect your Mother’s Day Brunch special here’s what to do.

“So when you’re making this dish it’s really easy you want to get your pan and you heat it up. I put a little bit of pan grease just for insurance and of course I’m using a Teflon pan and you’re going to go in and crack your egg in there. We’ll let it cook until the eggs are nice and set and then we’re ready we’ll slide it on a plate and then we’ll start to garnish it how we want.”

Now, for the garnishes you can get as fancy or simple as you want.

“We’re going to do one with he prosciutto I put a little cheese and some sliced avocado and the other one we’re doing has some smoked salmon a little bit of sour cream a little bit of tobiko or regular caviar that would be super awesome and a little bit of sliced green onions.”

If you’re limited on ingredients, Chef Chang says that’s okay, get creative and use whatever you have in the kitchen.

“If you got Portuguese sausage use that, if you got spam dice it up and use that. It’s really versatile and it’s about working with what you got.”

This dish is easy enough to get the whole family involved and it’s a perfect recipe for a great Mother’s Day this year.

“Of course the most important thing is the spirit of this all so just doing something special for mom is going to make a big difference and you know keeping it simple is great.”