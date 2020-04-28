Foodland expands delivery and curbside pickup

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Foodland is expanding its delivery and curbside pickup services.
Starting today, Foodland Kapolei and Sack n Save Stadium are now offering the services.
Shoppers have to create an account online, choose delivery or pickup and then start shopping.
Those who don’t have access to a computer can call in their orders.
It’s free for first time users, as well as for all first responders and health care workers.
Starting next month, the services will be available in Kailua and Mililani.
