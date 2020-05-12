Foodland expands curbside and delivery

Coronavirus
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Foodland is expanding its curbside and delivery service.

Foodland to You is now available at the Kailua and Mililani stores with neighbor islands coming up next.

Customers can shop from home, and then either pick up their groceries curbside, or have them delivered.

Anyone without computer access can call in their order. (808) 452-1500 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

The service is free for first-time users, as well as first responders and healthcare workers.

All 32 Foodland and Sack N Save stores statewide are open from 6 a.m. daily.

