Foodland confirms employee tested positive for COVID-19 at Pearl City location

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) – Foodland confirmed an employee tested positive for COVID-19 at the Pearl City store.
The person is a part-time cashier at the Pearl City Gateway Center.
The company learned of the result on July 28 from the state Department of Health.
The store was closed at 2 p.m. July 28 for cleaning after the employees were notified.
The store will reopen at 6 a.m. July 29.
The worker had a shift at Foodland Farms Pearl City in the late afternoon to evening on Friday, July 24.
At the start of the shift, the worker took a mandatory wellness check and passed.
The employee wore a mask at all times at work as mandated by Foodland, worked behind a plexiglass barrier, and sanitized surface areas between customers.
The employee had a mild headache on Monday, July 27, went to the doctor and was tested. The positive test result was received and confirmed July 28.
On July 27, an employee at the Foodland on School Street got a positive result on a COVID-19 test.
