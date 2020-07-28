Foodland confirms employee at School Street store tested positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Foodland confirms one of its employees at the School Street store on Oahu has tested positive for COVID-19.

The test result was confirmed by the Department of Health on July 27.

The store let its 50 employees know that one of their coworkers tested positive, then it closed the store at 1:30 p.m. July 27.

The store is doing a deep clean and disinfecting.

The store will reopen at 6 a.m. July 28.

The worker had a shift at Foodland on School Street on Friday, July 24.

Before starting the shift the worker took a mandatory wellness check and passed.

The worker is in a department that normally does not interact with customers.

Workers were required to pass a wellness check before starting work and new safety procedures were implemented in March when the pandemic began. Foodland has taken measures to keep customers and staff safe since the start of COVID-19. It was among the first to require customers to wear masks. It also increased cleaning of high-touch areas, limited the number of customers in the store, and put in plexiglass barriers at check stands.

