Foodbank, construction industry raise $250,000, will hold distribution events for those in need

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Those still struggling to feed their families are about to receive some help.

Hawaii’s construction industry partnered with the Hawaii Foodbank to raise $250,000 and will be hosting several food distribution events this month all across the island to help those in need.

Doug Rogers, the Vice President of Moss Construction, said that he is happy to help.

“We’ve been deemed essential and we would love to give back to the community and my company said do whatever you think is right,” Rogers said.

Those interested in receiving food will have to sign up online first, and then they’ll receive a postcard in the mail.

The first distribution is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, at Windward Community College.

The second is at Waianae mall on July 18, but is already at capacity

The last event for July will be on July 25 at the Polynesian Cultural Center.

