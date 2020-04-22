Food retailers see increased demand in delivery and curbside pickup

More shoppers are changing the way they shop with more people using the delivery or curbside pickup services at retailers, while stores adapt to the new demand.

Even as stores embrace new policies during the COVID-19 pandemic such as requiring face masks, social distancing and plexiglass barriers between cashiers and shoppers, some people are avoiding entering the store all together.

Sheryl Toda, Communications Director for Foodland supermarkets said they have hired more drivers and reassigned employees to help customers shop from home.

Toda said, “Customers are wanting to get their groceries delivered or pick them up so they don’t have to come in into our stores, and we see the demand for this service has increased tremendously.”

She said they increased the number of parking spots available for customer curbside pickup.

While at Down to Earth, that retailer has also seen more shoppers use their online market. Sisi Kong, Community Outreach leader for the food retailer said they are encouraging people to try the store’s delivery or curbside pickup, something Governor David Ige is also advocating for.

“It’s been a dramatic increase, I’ve actually had the pleasure of filling orders and take them to curbside customers myself,” Kong said. “In the latest update, Ige did mention to promote delivery or curbside, so we could have fewer customers in the stores.”

Down to Earth recently partnered with Kupuna Kokua to help bring groceries to those most at risk in the community at no cost to them.

Foodland and Down to Earth also limit the number of customers who could enter at a time to help people maintain physical distance.

Some grocery stores in harder-hit states switched completely to delivery or pickup and no longer allow customers inside.

Toda said this type of model cannot be ruled out as they continue to follow COVID-19 developments.

Toda said, “That may happen and we want to be ready if we have to do that, right now we are just trying to expand the service to all of our stores.”

Next week the Foodland Kapolei will add curbside pickup and delivery services, while Sack N Save Stadium will expand to curbside pick up, they plan to include more locations in the near future.