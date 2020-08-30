Food giveaway helps Hawaii’s visitor industry workers

WAIPIO, Hawaii (KHON2) — There was a food give away to help needy families that work in the tourism industry on Aug. 30.

About 1,000 families got a box of fresh produce at the Kaiser Permanente’s Waipio Medical Office.

The giveaway is part of the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program which started as a result of the coronavirus. It helps by getting food from farmers and giving it to those who need help.

Ham Produce and Seafood and Kaiser Permanente Hawaii worked together to get the boxes to the Here Local 5 workers struggling financially due to the closure of the visitor industry.

