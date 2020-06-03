Food giveaway at Aloha Stadium helps Hawaii families

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A showing of Aloha on Tuesday at Aloha Stadium.

About 2,000 boxes of fresh produce, meat, snacks and more were handed out to those in need.

The whole event put on by the Show Aloha Challenge.

The mission is to serve Hawaii’s vulnerable, homebound seniors nutritious meals prepared by locally-owned restaurants.

“This is cool,” said Lanai Tabura of Show Aloha Challenge. “With what’s going on in the world we need some positive energy. We need some good mana. We need to set an example for the rest of the world, and communities need to come together. I think it’s been awesome.”

To date the Show Aloha Challenge has raised $1 million.

Seniors who would like to sign up for the meal delivery service may call St. Francis Healthcare

System at (808) 547-6501.