Live Now
KHON2 News at 10

Food distribution to take place in Central Maui, April 24

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Michael Victorino announced a food distribution taking place Friday, April 24, to provide bags of food to individuals in Central Maui impacted by COVID-19.

The distribution will start at 10 a.m. at the War Memorial Gymnasium parking lot (700 Halia Nakoa Street).

About 300 bags of food will be distributed. Bags will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

The War Memorial Gym parking lot can be accessed through a right turn from Kanaloa Ave. onto Halia Nakoa St. A left turn onto Halia Nakoa is not permitted.

Special Mahalo: VIP Foodservice, Island Movers, Mahi Pono, Maui Chemical, Maui Soda & Ice Works, Valley Isle Fellowship Pastor Stephen Kaneshiro, the Hawaii National Guard, Maui Police Department, and the Maui County Department of Parks & Recreation.

Over 2,000 bags of food and produce have been handed out to residents in distribution events across Maui County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

79° / 67°
Mainly cloudy
Mainly cloudy 10% 79° 67°

Friday

78° / 66°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 78° 66°

Saturday

79° / 64°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 79° 64°

Sunday

79° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 79° 65°

Monday

79° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 79° 66°

Wednesday

79° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 79° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
71°

71°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

74°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

Trending Stories