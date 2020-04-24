Food distribution to take place in Central Maui, April 24

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Michael Victorino announced a food distribution taking place Friday, April 24, to provide bags of food to individuals in Central Maui impacted by COVID-19.

The distribution will start at 10 a.m. at the War Memorial Gymnasium parking lot (700 Halia Nakoa Street).

About 300 bags of food will be distributed. Bags will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

The War Memorial Gym parking lot can be accessed through a right turn from Kanaloa Ave. onto Halia Nakoa St. A left turn onto Halia Nakoa is not permitted.

Special Mahalo: VIP Foodservice, Island Movers, Mahi Pono, Maui Chemical, Maui Soda & Ice Works, Valley Isle Fellowship Pastor Stephen Kaneshiro, the Hawaii National Guard, Maui Police Department, and the Maui County Department of Parks & Recreation.

Over 2,000 bags of food and produce have been handed out to residents in distribution events across Maui County.