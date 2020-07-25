Food distribution event in Laie will feed 3,250 households, city says

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A food distribution event is scheduled for Saturday, July 24, at the Polynesian Cultural Center in Laie.

It will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

City officials say that pre-registration by zip code was required for the food distribution and that registration for this event has closed.

“Oahu’s hungry families still need food assistance even more so now with Hurricane Douglas nearing our islands,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “We are again thankful for the support of our partners in the construction industry, along with the non-profit sector, as we continue to help local families in need.”

Authorities will manage traffic and logistics, as well as ensure the health safety of those who will receive the food.

Four food partners–Hawaii Farm Bureau, Hawaii Foodservice Alliance, H&W Foodservice and Sysco Hawaii–will provide high-quality food products for a total of 3,250 households.

The construction, development and other industries provided over $250,000 in funding and volunteers for the food distributions.

Latest Stories on KHON2