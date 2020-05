HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hundreds of vehicles are lining up for another food distribution event at Leeward Community College.

The distribution is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Friday morning and will continue until supplies last.

This is for anyone who is dealing with hardship or in need of food during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A valid ID is required for this event as well as a car to help ease traffic.

Drivers should enter through Ala’ike Street.