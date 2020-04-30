Food assistance for the recently unemployed set to roll out Thursday

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU – Food assistance to recently unemployed people is set to roll out on Thursday, April 30, at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

The food distribution at 93-061 Waipio Point Access Road, will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The goal is to have two distributions per week at venues across Oahu. Upcoming distribution locations, dates, and times are to be determined, and schedules will be posted on the Hawaii Foodbank’s website.

Multiple family pick-ups (two to three families per vehicle) are recommended and all orders will need to be picked up in a vehicle. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles as we do our best to follow CDC guidelines regarding social distancing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

79° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 67°

Thursday

78° / 67°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 78° 67°

Friday

79° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 79° 67°

Saturday

78° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 78° 67°

Sunday

78° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 67°

Monday

79° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 79° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

73°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

75°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

76°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

77°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

75°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

74°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

72°

7 PM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

8 PM
Clear
0%
71°

Trending Stories