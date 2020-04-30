Food assistance for the recently unemployed set to roll out Thursday

HONOLULU – Food assistance to recently unemployed people is set to roll out on Thursday, April 30, at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

The food distribution at 93-061 Waipio Point Access Road, will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The goal is to have two distributions per week at venues across Oahu. Upcoming distribution locations, dates, and times are to be determined, and schedules will be posted on the Hawaii Foodbank’s website.

Multiple family pick-ups (two to three families per vehicle) are recommended and all orders will need to be picked up in a vehicle. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles as we do our best to follow CDC guidelines regarding social distancing.