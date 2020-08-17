Following early struggles, Kauai’s Kirby Yates to receive second opinion on elbow injury Monday

The 2020 MLB season has not been kind to Kauai’s Kirby Yates. He has mostly struggled in his six appearances this season, logging a 12.46 ERA, a far cry from his 2019 season in which he led the MLB with 41 saves with a 0.89 WHIP and 1.19 ERA.

On Friday, Yates was placed on the 10-day injury list with a sore elbow. In his lone appearance of the week, he gave up one run without recording an out against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday in a 5-1 loss.

It was later revealed that Yates had bone chips in his elbow and that he’ll receive a second opinion on Monday. Yates missed both the 2006 and 2007 seasons due to Tommy John surgery but has not had a serious elbow injury since.

Kirby Yates' MRI today revealed bone chips in the back of his elbow, Jayce Tingler said. He will get a second opinion on Monday. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) August 16, 2020

Jayce Tingler was asked about the results of Kirby Yates' MRI: pic.twitter.com/pN1YQhzxF2 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 16, 2020

Here’s how other players with Hawaii ties fared in the fourth week of an abnormal 2020 MLB season.

Kolten Wong, second baseman, St. Louis Cardinals (Kamehameha-Hawaii and University of Hawaii): The Cardinals, who were sidelined for 17 days due to a coronavirus outbreak within the team, returned to play on Saturday. The Cards swept in Chicago White Sox in a doubleheader on Saturday before losing on Sunday. Wong led off all three games and recorded one hit and scored one run. He’s currently hitting .192 but will have plenty of time to raise that number, as the Cardinals finish their season with 55 games in 49 days.

“That was exactly the tone I wanted to set. Our team is bunch of grinders, and what better way to get the boys going than to grind out a walk.” — Kolten Wong in being the first #stlcards to see a #MLB pitch in 17 days.



Not just happy to play, ready to. https://t.co/AUCoRVZTgu — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) August 16, 2020

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, third base, Texas Rangers (Mid-Pacific): Kiner-Falefa saw his batting average dip to a still respectable .290 after he logged four hits this week. The Rangers went 4-2 this week and are in the thick of playoff hunt at 10-10 after the MLB expanded its playoff field to eight teams per each league. Kiner-Falefa has been a mainstay at third base for the Rangers this season, committing just two errors while making some standout plays defensively.

Nice pair of snags for catcher-turned-third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa. pic.twitter.com/PRTvXIgvjD — Ryan Bloomfield (@RyanBHQ) August 11, 2020

Kurt Suzuki, catcher, Washington Nationals (Baldwin): Suzuki became the first player on this list to hit a home run this season, blasting a solo shot against the New York Mets on Wednesday. Suzuki hit cleanup for the Nationals in a 6-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, catching seven innings for star pitcher Max Scherzer, who struck out 10. Suzuki is hitting .250 for the season while the defending World Series champion Nationals are a disappointing 8-11 so far.

Kurt Suzuki – Washington Nationals (1) Solo



Distance: 377 ft

Exit Velocity: 96.1 mph

Launch Angle: 27°

pic.twitter.com/oyTeyiy8gp — MLB Home Runs (@HomeRunVideos) August 14, 2020

Jordan Yamamoto, starting pither, Miami Marlins (Saint Louis): In his lone start of the week, Yamamoto was given a large cushion but struggled against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, giving up seven hits, two home runs, four runs and two walks while striking out five in 3.1 innings pitched. The Marlins led 11-4 heading into the bottom of the fifth, but the Blue Jays rallied to force extra innings. However, the Marlins scored three runs in the top of the 10th to survive in a 14-11 slugfest.

At 9-6, Miami remains a pleasant surprise and is currently atop the NL East standings. Yamamoto will start again on Monday against the New York Mets. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. HST. He’s also penciled in to start on Saturday against Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals.

Greg Garcia, infielder, San Diego Padres (University of Hawaii): Garcia has been a reliable option off the bench for the Padres, hitting .310 (9-for-29) for the 11-12 Padres. Garcia saw action at second base, third base and DH this week.

Other players with Hawaii ties in MLB 60-man player pools:

Rico Garcia, pitcher, San Francisco Giants (Hawaii Pacific): In his lone appearance of the week, Garcia gave up five hits and two runs in 0.2 innings against the Houston Astros on Tuesday. The next day, he was optioned down to the Giants 60-man player pool.

Josh Rojas, utility, Arizona Diamondbacks (University of Hawaii)

David Freitas, catcher, Milwaukee Brewers (University of Hawaii)

Joey Cantillo, pitcher, San Diego Padres (Kailua)