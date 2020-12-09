Florida man arrested after violating COVID-19 quarantine orders

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 36-year-old man from Florida was arrested by Maui police and charged after failing to comply with quarantine orders set in place for Maui county.

It happened at 11:07 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7.

Maui police say the man, Dillon Rogers, failed to provide a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test and did not have a valid place of lodging for self-quarantine as required by Governor David Ige’s sixteenth emergency proclamation. MPD adds that Rogers did not have a return flight to the mainland scheduled.

As a result, Rogers was arrested and charged with Rules and Orders at Kahului Airport.

His bail is set at $2,000.