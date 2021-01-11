Flags to fly a half staff for dead Capitol police officers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige has ordered all U.S. and state flags to be flown at half staff until sunset on Wednesday, Jan. 13 in honor of the Capitol police officers who died following the riot.
These U.S. Capitol police officers made the ultimate sacrifice so the certification of the free and fair election could proceed as the United States Constitution requires. I express my deepest condolences to the families of these officers.DAVID Y. IGE
GOVERNOR
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi issued the following statement.
The deadly pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol was reprehensible and unable to defend under any set of circumstances. A peaceful transfer of power is incredibly important to democracy and unity. Mutual respect is what makes government work at the Federal, State, and County levels.RICK BLANGIARDI
MAYOR
