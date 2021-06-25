Five more winners announced in #HIGotVaccinated prize giveaway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Five Hawaii residents were selected as winners in the second week of the #HIGotVaccinated prize giveaway.

The Independent Hawaii Accounting Firm Accuity LLP is the official contest verification service to make sure winners are selected fairly and are eligible according to contest rules.

Sarah Delgadillo of Oahu – 100,000 HawaiianMiles

Gary Oliveira of Maui – 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points

Jon Bynes of Oahu – Two roundtrip tickets on Alaska Airlines

Brent Muraoka of Oahu – Roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

Alan Matsui of Oahu – Roundtrip ticket on Southwest Airlines

The third round of winners will be announced on July 2. Hawaii residents 18 and older who get vaccinated by June 30 can still enter to win a number of prizes.

Nearly twenty businesses have donated prizes to incentivize vaccination, and more than 80 businesses are offering discounts and deals through June for those who are vaccinated.